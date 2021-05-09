AS ROMA Targets De Gea and Trincao for Mourinho

Transfer News from Serie A as AS Roma plans to land David De Gea from Man Utd and Trincao from Barcelona on Jose Mourinho’s request.

AS Roma had a miserable season in Serie A this year. They sit 7th on League table, and will certainly hope for UEFA Conference League next year.

Although they’ve come a long way in UEFA Europa League this season. But Man Utd thrashed them with 8-5 on Aggregate, where they conceded 6 goals in 1st leg.

Mourinho wants De Gea in his Goal-line

Jose Mourinho has informed his Board of Directors in AS Roma about his wish-list in the upcoming transfer market.

David De Gea might leave Old Trafford after 10 years

AS Roma sacked Paulo Fonseca and appointed Jose Mourinho as their new Head Coach.

David De Gea might leave Old Trafford after a long spell of 10 years. Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will prefer academy grown goalkeeper Dean Henderson instead.

Although De Gea has a contract until 2023, Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to bid for the Spanish Goalkeeper. He thinks that 30 years keeper has much more to offer.

Portuguese connection in AS Roma

Trincao signed for Barcelona in 2020, with a deal until 2025

Jose Mourinho has also asked ROMA to closely monitor Trincao from FC Barcelona. The Portuguese striker hasn’t played remarkable games under Ronald Koeman.

Trincao signed for Barcelona in 2020, with a deal until 2025. Barcelona didn’t show any interest in selling the Winger, and if they do, they might ask for a lot of money.