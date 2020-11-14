WASHINGTON, D.C. — Diehard Donald Trump assistants are accumulating at the federal funding in solidarity with all the president’s attempts to withstand final week’s election outcomes.

Trump himself returned favour this afternoon, inducing the presidential motorcade to loop round Freedom Plaza where buffs have already assembled.

His devotees wish to mount a scene reminiscent of a Make America Great Again rally at the middle of a town famous for being liberal.

Detractors, meanwhile, are all expected to point counter-protests of their very own.

On Friday, judges at the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania all disregarded court challenges geared toward overturning the outcome of the vote.

As well as the Department of Homeland Security has announced that the Nov. 3 election are the most protected in U.S. history, finding no evidence of fraud.

This report from The Canadian Press was initially released Nov. 14, 2020.