article-punk with a ‘yeehaw!’ spirit

“If you never like it / Properly, babe – I’ll see you afterwards,” Viagra Boys frontman Sebastian Murphy taunts in his raspy drawl on ‘Ain’t Nice’, the opening observe of their second album ‘Welfare Jazz’. Because their beginnings in 2015, the Stockholm five-piece have been all about soiled, jazz-infused write-up-punk and reckless onstage antics that have observed them turn out to be shit-kicking bad lads the put up-punk world.

As a great deal as that is their accurate type, it is not the only detail going for them. Alternatively than playing up to their elegantly squandered personas, ‘Welfare Jazz’ sees them sidestep any so-identified as next album slump. There is no big reinvention of sound – apart from for some state-ish seems, typified by the Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn-type call-and-solution ‘In Spite Of Ourselves’, a punk hoedown with Amyl and the Sniffers‘ Amy Taylor – but a definite reinvention of mindset.

If 2018 debut ‘Street Worms’ was your celebration-loving, gobby very little brother, ‘Welfare Jazz’ is the nicely-to-do, region-loving cousin who’s all set to buckle up and not seem again. Crap interactions and the numbness of inebriation are all in the rearview mirror.

As with the band’s previously offerings, satire’s the word here. Get the tumbling split-up confessional ‘Toad’ borderline brutal in its approach, the music finds Murphy’s original husky compliments to his quickly-to-be ex wholly eroded by his wingmen’s unrelenting affirmations that “You never will need no woman”, as Viagra Boys tease dance attractiveness with jaded sax screeches and psych-funk synths.

Inspite of the modest slither of hope coursing by way of just about every track from the upbeat place twangs, ‘Creatures’ reaches itself correct down into the pits of disaster. The gloomy photographs painted of an underworld exactly where “we really don’t will need sleep” gives a stark contrast to the song’s glittering synths. Alternative dancefloor filler ‘Girls & Boys’ is a self-knowledgeable throwback to their party times with some Nick Cave / The Birthday Party-style burst of dissonance thrown in, while ‘I Really feel Alive’ is the motivational wake-up observe we all need. “Jesus Christ, I experience alive!,” Murphy announces on this ode to sobriety, which doubles as a paean to positivity.

In traversing sobriety, the conclusion of interactions, “being an asshole” – as Murphy place it in a modern assertion – and, strangely, a appreciate of puppies (see spoken-word oddities ‘This Old Dog’ and ‘Best In Show II’ and absurdist punk rock stomper ‘Secret Canine Agent’), Viagra Boys have kicked off 2021 as they seemingly mean to go on: by charging headfirst in the madness of it all. Truly, what else is there to do?

Details

Release day: January 8

History label: Year0001