Arsenal’s 2020 highs and lows suggest persistence is the buzzword for 2021

rsenal, like many of us, will no doubt be happy to see the again of 2020.

They have had some highlights – most notably profitable the FA Cup in August – but overall it has been a turbulent and tough year for the club.

Even their FA Cup last acquire in excess of Chelsea was diminished by the truth such a memorable victory was performed out in front of an vacant Wembley Stadium.

An concern like that, nonetheless, was just the idea of the iceberg for Arsenal – who have long gone by a tumultuous 12 months.

In excess of the final 12 months Arsenal have endured a world wide pandemic, enforced pay out cuts for gamers and staff members at the club, manufactured 55 redundancies, absolutely overhauled their scouting network, parted methods with their head of football and guide contract negotiator, promoted their head mentor to the role of manager and endured their worst begin to a season considering the fact that 1974.

No marvel Mikel Arteta reported the other working day: "I have knowledgeable factors in a year that in a typical occupation you would practical experience in 10 or 8."

It really has been a 12 months like no other for Arsenal and all those at the club are aware of that as well.

“Mikel has walked into in all probability the toughest nine-month period this football club has experienced in it is 134 12 months background,” stated main government Vinai Venkatesham in September.

“I say in all probability, but I checked with Mr [Ken] Friar (Arsenal’s life president) and he has been listed here for 70 of these a long time and he says it is the hardest interval the club has at any time experienced, so take it from him if you never want to just take it from me.”

Immediately after a 12 months like the just one they have experienced, what Arsenal will need now is stability and it is why they are so established to stand by Arteta and for him to triumph.

The earlier couple of a long time at the club have noticed executives – and mangers as well – come and go and for there to be solidity on the pitch there demands to be some off it.

Mikel Arteta: City reduction ‘another painful moment’

For all the difficulties Arsenal experienced to endure this yr, they did achieve some achievement that delivers hope for the potential.

There was great fanfare all over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing a new deal, but just as essential was Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli penning new offers. They are two younger gamers who offer real hope for the long term.

Martinelli and Saka, nevertheless, are still just youngsters and it will acquire time for them to prosper into players who can have a team – unquestionably just one that has aspirations of taking part in in the Champions League. Endurance is essential and that ought to be the buzz word for Arsenal in 2021.

This past calendar year has demonstrated us how Arsenal have quite a few deep-rooted troubles and it will consider years to tackle them. They cannot be fastened overnight and all people involved with the club, enthusiasts incorporated, requirements to settle for that.

This upcoming yr for Arsenal must be about laying stable foundations to make on heading ahead. Speedy fixes, these as brief-time period signings, really do not sense like the response and in its place trusting in gifted children seems to be practical.

Give the likes of Martinelli and Saka a platform to establish their professions and come to be players who can travel the staff ahead. It will just take time, but appropriate now Arsenal need to understand to walk yet again prior to they try to run.

