Arsenal wants Ben White! ROMA and Man Utd in Race

Transfer news from Premier League as Brighton Center-back becoming hot prospect as Arsenal, Man Utd and AS Roma wants Ben White.

Arsenal will have to through tough negotiations as they’ll not participate in any European competition next season. Hence, Edu Gasper needs to plan out their transfer wish-list with complete diplomacy.

Reports suggest that Arsenal kept a close eye on Brighton defender Ben White. But Arsenal has a problem as Man Utd and AS Roma has also started monitoring the English defender.

Performance analysis of Ben White

The 23 years old English defender as turned out as one valuable asset for Brighton Hove & Albion. Ben White graduated from Southampton Academy in 2014 and joined Brighton side in their youth squad.

Brighton sent him to Leeds Utd on Loan in 2019. By playing under Marcelo Bielsa, he has grown into one matured defender.

Along with playing as a defender, he has a versatile ability to hold the ball in the mid-field area and continue playing it from the back.

This season, he has played 33 Premier League games with 94% starting line up appearances.

Brighton set to tag £45 Million for Ben White

The amount of attention he received in recent days has certainly made Brighton prepare a good price tag.

The 6ft 1-inch player, has great sense in positioning, speed, game understanding and timing his jumps. Arsenal will have to negotiate at another level to win the player from clubs like Man Utd and AS Roma.