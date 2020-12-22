Arsenal vs Person Metropolis: Riyad Mahrez queries Alex Runarsson more than howler

Riyad Mahrez admitted he was ‘surprised’ by the positioning of Alex Runarsson as the Arsenal goalkeeper created a howler early in the second half of their Carabao Cup exit.

Mahrez scored the winner for Manchester Metropolis as they dumped Arsenal out of the level of competition, with Runarsson permitting the ball slip through his gloves in distressing fashion.

Alexandre Lacazette had drawn Arsenal amount in the first half following Gabriel Jesus’s opener – a further purpose exactly where Runarsson was at fault.

Mahrez’s cost-free-kick set Pep Guardiola’s men in management and Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte extra ambitions for excellent measure in a 4-1 win.

Soon after the match, Mahrez – who was named male of the match – admitted his winner was considerably fortunate.

And he expressed his surprise at Runarsson’s actions in the buildup to the intention.

‘It was a stable performance,’ Mahrez explained to Sky Athletics immediately after the match.

‘We started very good and then they equalise. We received fortunate with the absolutely free-kick and then we obtained the third just one and then it was extra quick for us.

‘We cannot always dominate every single game. They can rating at any time but in the next 50 percent we scored the second and the third and we created it additional effortless for us.

‘I was surprised by the posture of the keeper.

‘He was so close to the write-up. I imagined he was going to go just a minor bit so I tried to place it there.

‘But he didn’t go. And fortunately he did not capture it adequately so it’s very good for us.’

