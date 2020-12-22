Arsenal vs Man Metropolis: Stay stream, Television set channel, teams and kick-off time

Great Evening

And welcome to the live blog site for tonight’s quarter-closing clash involving Arsenal and Manchester Town!

The Gunners have been on an awful run of kind, winning just 1 of their very last ten Premier League game titles.

Their ideal performances of the period have come in the Europa League.

Man City in their have ideal haven’t got off to a excellent start off this season, they sit 8th in the Premier league and 8 factors off league leaders Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta will have to make-do without the need of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is even now recovering from a calf injury.

Summer signing Thomas Partey is also out for tonight’s video game, and Granit Xhaka misses out because of to suspension.

Gabriel could be in with a shout of commencing immediately after serving his suspension.

For Metropolis, the likes of Sergio Aguero and Phil Foden are in line to commence, with Gabriel Jesus a doubt owing to a dental trouble.

We will have the whole group information soon!