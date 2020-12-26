Arsenal vs Chelsea Reside: Stream, Television channel, staff news as Aubameyang on BENCH for Gunners

FESTIVE GREETINGS

Arsenal host Chelsea in this mammoth Boxing Working day clash as the Gunners look to rework their fortunes and move away from the fall zone.

Mikel Arteta’s side currently sit in 15th spot and have absent 7 league online games devoid of a gain.

Although Chelsea come into this fixture with a self-assurance raise owning seen off one more London rival earlier this week.

Arsenal’s dwelling variety does not give fans a great deal hope, but they will fondly keep in mind that their side managed to see off today’s opposition in the FA Cup closing, this yr, to carry the trophy for the 14th time.

Whilst Arteta is discovering himself as a person less than pressure, he also has to juggle a expanding record of injuries.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is unlikely to element, owing to a calf concern, even though Gabriel Martinelli is not quite fighting in good shape.

Chelsea have their difficulties of their very own, as Hakim Ziyech has a muscular issue, even though defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James both equally picked up knocks in new fixtures.

Stick with us this afternoon as we provide you all the festive motion from the Emirates!