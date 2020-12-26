Arsenal vs Chelsea: Prediction, Television set channel, stay stream, group news, lineups, kick-off time, h2h success, odds

rsenal’s struggles do not look like ending at any time quickly as they welcome London rivals Chelsea on Boxing Working day.

Mikel Arteta is experiencing mounting pressure on his head after overseeing the worst begin to a period in almost fifty percent a century, and lost 4-1 at household to former workers Manchester Metropolis last time out.

Chelsea boast a great latest history from the Gunners, getting rid of just two of their past 17 game titles, while Arsenal are searching to stay away from going an eighth activity without having a operate – a operate not matched since 1993.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The match will be held powering shut doors at Emirates Stadium.

How to check out Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tv channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports.

Dwell stream: Sky Athletics subscribers will be in a position to watch the match on line by using the web site or Sky Go application.

Arsenal vs Chelsea staff news and predicted lineups

Arsenal hope to have Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Martinelli match, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a question with a calf problem.

Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah will hope to start, even though Alexandre Lacazette scored against Manchester Town.

Predicted XI (3-4-3): Leno Holding, Gabriel, Tierney Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka Pepe, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Chelsea will be devoid of Hakim Ziyech because of to a muscle mass problem, while defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James are uncertain after picking up knocks.

Ziyech has not performed considering that Chelsea’s 3-1 get around promoted Leeds United on December 5. Chilwell and James are also not likely to be in shape for the pay a visit to of Aston Villa two days later.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mendy Azpilicueta, Zouma, Thiago Silva, Emerson Havertz, Kante, Mount Werner, Abraham, Pulisic

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction: Chelsea to get 2-1

Arsenal are battling for confidence and cannot capture a crack at the second. Chelsea have punished much better groups this season and shouldn't have way too a great deal problems on Boxing Day.

Arsenal vs Chelsea head to head (h2h) history and final results

Arsenal wins: 78

Draws: 58

Chelsea wins: 65

Arsenal vs Chelsea odds and betting ideas (issue to improve)

Arsenal: 3/1

Draw: 27/10

Chelsea: 10/11