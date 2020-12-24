Arsenal vs Chelsea, Leading League What time is kick-off, what Tv channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

The Boxing Day clash between a beleaguered Arsenal team, battling for any semblance of form – and factors – toward the base conclusion of the table and their London rivals Chelsea, who are undertaking a minor better.

When is it?

Saturday, December 26

What time is kick-off?

5.30pm, in one particular of 6 Premier League matches on Boxing Working day.

What Tv channel is it on?

Sky Sports Leading League and Sky Sports activities Primary Party for this match.

What is the workforce information?

For Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli hobbled off from Everton last 7 days, but he could participate in a section in this recreation. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also remains a question with a calf injuries.

For Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech is out even though Ben Chilwell is also really uncertain. Reece James is not likely to engage in thanks to a knee personal injury, while that has not but been confirmed.

What are they indicating?

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have entered the defining period of time of their year, telling his players that they should halt their slide “this week” as stress mounts following their disastrous begin to the campaign.

“Things have to change about,” Arteta told the club web-site. “This is a essential instant for us in the season and we have to do it this week.

“I am truly sensation for the gamers, and clearly for our lovers since some thing is going on each activity for diverse causes. But we need effects.”

Telegraph Sport’s Sam Dean stated that Mikel Arteta’s focus on his side’s in-dwelling analytics – and his insistence that it is “unbelievable” how they are wherever they are – does not mask Arsenal’s weaknesses.

“So, if Arsenal’s inside evaluation exhibits they are accomplishing superior than the outcomes recommend, why are individuals final results not increasing? In Arteta’s eyes, it mainly comes down to efficiency in entrance of intention.

Previously this yr, the strikers ended up burying a large proportion of their likelihood. Now, they are not,” Dean wrote.

Frank Lampard, meanwhile, explained that Tammy Abraham – who scored twice in Chelsea’s win over West Ham – need to battle to hold his place in the staff.

“Olivier Giroud has been playing properly and scoring targets, but you have to seem at the opposition and they have different attributes,” explained Lampard.

“We judged it on the oppostion and Tammy came up trumps. Oli creates every time he plays. But that will be truly excellent for Tammy’s confidence, clearly. You have to work for your plans and he labored for them these days, put a good deal of effort and hard work in.”

What are the odds?

Arsenal to acquire 11/4

Chelsea to acquire 10/11

Draw 13/5

What is our prediction?

You just are not able to lender on Arsenal on recent form, can you? Chelsea are rarely tearing factors up – shedding to Wolves and Everton ahead of their 3- earn around West Ham – but Arsenal are in a real crisis period of time. Far more distress for Arteta and co. Chelsea to gain this one 2-1.