Arsenal vs Aston Villa turns into hottest Women’s Super League fixture termed off above Covid fears

rsenal’s clash with Aston Villa this weekend has come to be the most recent Women’s Super League fixture to be postponed over coronavirus worries.
A club assertion confirmed that 1 participant in the Arsenal squad has tested positive for the virus, with various other compelled to self-isolate.
“Although originally all of our very first-team gamers analyzed destructive on return from the Xmas break, just one player has subsequently examined optimistic for Covid-19 this week,” the assertion examine,
“As a consequence, many very first workforce players are now observing a time period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and Uk Govt protocol.
“This fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be declared in because of class.”
Relevant
An outbreak at Manchester Metropolis has presently viewed their assembly with West Ham named off this weekend, with 4 City players obtaining examined optimistic for the virus.
In the meantime, the virus has also been causing chaos with the men’s FA Cup third round fixture checklist.
Southampton’s tie in opposition to Shrewsbury is off, while Derby County will be compelled to subject a group of U23 and U18 gamers from Chorley, and Liverpool’s tie with Aston Villa is in doubt soon after the Midlands club closed their instruction floor subsequent a huge range of constructive situations.