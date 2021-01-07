Arsenal vs Aston Villa turns into hottest Women’s Super League fixture termed off above Covid fears

rsenal’s clash with Aston Villa this weekend has come to be the most recent Women’s Super League fixture to be postponed over coronavirus worries.

A club assertion confirmed that 1 participant in the Arsenal squad has tested positive for the virus, with various other compelled to self-isolate.

“Although originally all of our very first-team gamers analyzed destructive on return from the Xmas break, just one player has subsequently examined optimistic for Covid-19 this week,” the assertion examine,

“As a consequence, many very first workforce players are now observing a time period of self-isolation as a precaution in accordance with FA and Uk Govt protocol.

“This fixture will be rescheduled and a new date will be declared in because of class.”

Relevant

An outbreak at Manchester Metropolis has presently viewed their assembly with West Ham named off this weekend, with 4 City players obtaining examined optimistic for the virus.

In the meantime, the virus has also been causing chaos with the men’s FA Cup third round fixture checklist. Breaking NEWS Focusing on fevers: Thermal-imaging tech is on the rise. Can it help fight the coronavirus?