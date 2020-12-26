Arsenal return to profitable strategies by dismantling Chelsea

Arsenal eased the tension on manager Mikel Arteta with a 3-1 win about Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium to carry their winless Premier League operate to an finish.

lexandre Lacazette transformed a penalty just before Granit Xhaka’s fantastic totally free-kick doubled Arsenal’s guide just ahead of the break.

Chelsea, searching to stay hot on the heels of the chasing pack, were being caught out once more right after 56 minutes when Bukayo Saka clipped house a 3rd.

Mohamed Elneny drilled a intense effort towards the crossbar, in advance of Chelsea pulled a objective back again right after 85 minutes by way of Tammy Abraham, who was ruled onside by VAR immediately after in the beginning staying flagged offside.

Gunners keeper Bernd Leno manufactured a fantastic save from Jorginho’s penalty in stoppage time as Arsenal shut out a first league gain considering that beating Manchester United away at the start off of November.

Right before kick-off, the Gunners introduced defender Gabriel was set to skip the following three matches owing to self-isolation immediately after staying flagged as a near speak to with another person who tested constructive for Covid-19.

🗞 Updates on the next playersâ¦ Gabriel – COVID shut make contact with, now isolating and will miss out on the future 3 matches David Luiz and Willian – both equally are unwell but have both lately tested negative We will carry on to watch, support and assess their problems #ARSCHE pic.twitter.com/E3pCHbQ1OH — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 26, 2020

Brazilian duo David Luiz and Willian were said to be “unwell”, but both not too long ago returned destructive exams.

Earlier, Leicester had fought back to attract 2-2 with Manchester United and stay second.

Marcus Rashford set United in advance when he scored from a Bruno Fernandes pass immediately after 23 minutes.

Harvey Barnes pulled the Foxes level in the 30th moment as he drilled a 20-lawn energy past David De Gea.

In the 79th minute, Fernandes seemed to have offered United what would have been a report-equalling 11th consecutive absent Leading League acquire immediately after remaining played in by substitute Edinson Cavani.

Leicester, although, secured a share of the details with five minutes still left when United defender Axel Tuanzebe diverted Jamie Vardy’s near-vary effort and hard work into the internet.

Aston Villa overcame the dismissal of defender Tyrone Mings just prior to half-time to defeat Crystal Palace 3- and go into fifth.

Bertrand Traore gave Villa an early direct when he turned residence a rebound right after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita experienced saved Ollie Watkins’ shot from the edge of the region.

Traore noticed his angled effort and hard work arrive back off a post prior to referee Anthony Taylor then consulted the pitchside monitor pursuing a VAR check out on a opportunity Crystal Palace penalty but made the decision not to overturn his authentic determination and participate in continued.

Villa ended up reduced to 10 men just in advance of fifty percent-time when England intercontinental Mings was demonstrated a second yellow card for blocking Wilfried Zaha’s run.

Palace experienced been wanting to answer from their 7- home defeat by champions Liverpool very last weekend but fell further more behind just after 66 minutes.

Anwar El Ghazi’s free of charge-kick was headed in opposition to the bar by Watkins and Kortney Hause nodded the ball about the line irrespective of the efforts of Guaita.

El Ghazi then extra a 3rd with 14 minutes remaining adhering to a swift counter-assault, with Watkins denied a late fourth as his shot strike a put up.

Southampton saw a late aim from Theo Walcott ruled out by VAR for offside in the construct-up as they drew – at relegation-battlers Fulham.

Saints went shut in the 1st 50 % when James Ward-Prowse’s 25-lawn free of charge-kick crashed from the crossbar, with the rebound spinning away from Che Adams as he tried out to knock the ball in.

In the second 50 percent, Shane Prolonged, leading the attack in spot of wounded Danny Ings, had a goal chalked out for offside.

With 5 minutes left, Walcott appeared to have secured a late winner – only for VAR to intervene once more as Adams was ruled marginally offside in the establish-up.

