Updates from Premier League as Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to revive interest in new players to replace leaving players in Summer Transfer window.

Premier League giants Arsenal have lost their pride in challenging top teams across Europe. After the departure of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal fought to keep its place in the top 4 of the table.

Mikel Arteta showed enough promises last summer after they bagged TWO trophies last season. They defeated Chelsea in FA Cup Final, and Liverpool in Community Shield Final.

But their rhythm lost to a complete mess in the Premier League. They kept on losing several games, and wasting points in back-to-back games in league games. They even dropped down to the 16th position on the League table.

Told that Emirates Cup will definitely take place this summer.



Arsenal also plan to schedule in two more pre-season friendlies. #AFC pic.twitter.com/1kbZn2O2WS — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 22, 2021

But the addition of young feet in their starting line-up changed their momentum. And now, they’re confident to finish in the top half of the table.

Replacing loanee Martin Odegaard with Julian Brandt

Arsenal plans Summer Transfer Targets to help Arteta

Martin Odegaard joined Arsenal last season from Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal. The creative mid-fielder couldn’t find his form for his parent club, but managed to bag TWO goals for Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta certainly wants to keep Martin Odegaard in his squad next season, but Real Madrid might not let that happen. Real Madrid will cost them more, which might hurt Arsenal’s financial situation.

🔄 | Julian Brandt is an option for Arsenal the upcoming summer.#BVB



(🌗) | @MailSport pic.twitter.com/t9Km365D9U — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 24, 2021

Hence, Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to revive their interest back in German creative player, Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund.

This season, 24 years old Brandt has played 28 Bundesliga games, and have scored TWO goals.

Other Arsenal Transfer targets for this Summer

The current form of Arsenal will surely prevent them from participating in European competition next season. Although they’re in the Semi-Final of this season’s UEFA Europa League, they have to win it, to ensure European qualification next season.

Failure of so will make Arsenal revenue fall even further and might cost their Summer Transfer window 2021 as well.

Folarin Balogun don sign contract with Arsenal till 2025

Him receive more than 15 offer as a free agent to join other club but Edu Gasper and Arteta confuse am make him stay and sign contract#Arsenal #uefachampionsleague pic.twitter.com/c5Kq4XDaJs — Football In Pidgin (@fip4real) April 14, 2021

Arsenal new Technical director Edu Gasper have planned up few transfer targets. Players like Andre Silva from Frankfurt, Achraf Hakimi from Borussia Dortmund are certainly under their close radar.