Arsenal planning to promote young academy players

News from Premier League as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might decide to promote their academy players to the senior team for exposure.

Mikel Arteta has certainly gone through the toughest time in his managerial career since he started working with Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal went down to 16th position on the league table at one point in time last season. And has managed to end the season in 8th position. And the credit for such success will definitely go to the youngsters.

The match against Chelsea in the last week of December 2020 changed Arsenal from what they certainly had been from the start of the season. Mikel Arteta introduced Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe, young feet against Chelsea, which clicked hugely in their favour.

📱 "I'd also like to dedicate this award to the Academy and all the boys in there chasing their dreams, never give up, keep focused and enjoy yourself"



❤️ @BukayoSaka87

Arsenal has decided to introduce more young players into first team

Arsenal has planned to bring in new and young defenders to experience Senior level football next season. Mikel Arteta will bring them in during the Pre-season session to test them out.

Arthur Okonkwo, the 19 years old Goalkeeper has earned several praises in his youth team campaign. He played 7 games in Premier League 2 with Arsenal U23 Squad. Mikel Arteta called him up for the Senior team campaign for the last few games in Premier League.

Tolaji Bola, the 22 years old Arsenal u23 left-back will also get a chance to appear in pre-season training. He has graduated from Arsenal academy and continued playing for their U23 Squad.

Jonathan Dinzeyi, the 21 years old centre back has joined Arsenal academy in August 2020. He graduated from Tottenham Hotspurs academy and currently plays for Arsenal U23.

This season, he has made 18 appearances for his club.

Omar Rekik, the 19 years old young talent of Arsenal U23. He has joined the club from Hertha Berlin in January 2021. Although he hasn’t played much in England, but will certainly hope to improve with his age.

Arsenal will also try out young strikers and forwards next season

George Lewis, the 20 years old plays in forward position especially on the wings. He has an ability to adjust on both sides of the pitch.

He joined Arsenal from the Norwegian side Fram Larvik in August 2020. Lewis has played 11 games in total this season for Arsenal U23. He has scored 1 goal in EFL Trophy.

Folarin Balogun, the 19 years old English-US forward has graduated from Arsenal academy. And currently, he plays for the U23 team. This season, he has made 26 appearances where he scored 12 goals and provided 4 assists in all competition.

Mikel Arteta has already used this player for few games in Premier League and Europa League combined. He will expect to coach him next season as well.