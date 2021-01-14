Arsenal personal injury news: Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari OUT vs Crystal Palace Thomas Partey returns

Entertainment

[ad_1]

Mari has a limited calf, even though Tierney has muscle mass tightness and has been remaining out as a precaution by Arteta.

In their place, Ainsley Maitland-Niles commences at left-again, with David Luiz coming in at centre-back alongside Rob Keeping.

Despite that defensive setback, Gabriel Magalhaes returns right after a period of self-isolation and is on the bench, when Thomas Partey is again from a thigh injuries and will take his place amongst the substitutes.

Associated

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Gabriel, Willian, Runarsson, Cedric, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Willock, Nketiah

[ad_2]

Facebook Comments

Breaking NEWS  Arsenal gamers Pepe and Lacazette will get Arteta sacked by ‘throwing him beneath bus’, claims Agbonlahor