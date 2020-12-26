Arsenal participant ratings vs Chelsea: Xhaka shines, Saka impresses once more, Smith Rowe complete of vitality

rsenal stunned Chelsea 3-1 as they put in a solid efficiency to halt their latest slide.

Simon Collings was at Emirates Stadium to charge the players…

The German did not have masses to do till incredibly late on but designed a brilliant conserve to preserve out Jorginho’s penalty in injury-time.

Captain for the night and place in a fantastic efficiency. Virtually established up Emile Smith Rowe for a aim in the very first-50 %.

Fantastic efficiency from the centre-back. Experienced a challenging afternoon at Everton the other weekend, having said that he was wonderful right here.

Booked early on for a very poor tackle on Mateo Kovacic. Recovered immediately after that, but then gave absent a penalty late on. Leno spared his blushes.

Won the penalty for Arsenal and got forward when he could. Slowly and gradually but surely getting to be a chief in this Arsenal workforce.

Stable from the Egyptian. Has been off the rate in recent weeks but superior currently and labored tirelessly for the crew. Breaking NEWS Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli give Arsenal the perspective they’ve been lacking in Chelsea acquire

His initially game back following a a few-match ban and the midfielder responded. Fantastic in possession and scored a spectacular cost-free-kick.

Was additional than a stroke of luck about his goal, but there was almost nothing fortunate about his effectiveness. Another great display screen from the teen.

A fantastic functionality from the youngster, who started his initial Leading League video games since this time last 12 months. Full of vitality and experienced some shiny times in possession also.

A different player who set in a change for the group. Urgent was excellent and never ever stopped monitoring again to help out Tierney.

A person of the Frenchman’s greatest video games for a although. Held the ball up effectively and pressed Chelsea’s defenders. Slotted his penalty.

Joe Willock (Smith Rowe 65’) 6

Brought on to freshen up the midfielder and offered some power to the push.

Nicolas Pepe (Martinelli 70’) 6

Had minimal time to make an affect as Arsenal sat deep to see the sport out.

Subs not applied: Ceballos, Runarsson, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Cedric, Nketiah.

This weekend get a £10 no cost guess with Betfair, when you guess £10 on a Similar Game Multi on the Leading League.