Arsenal news: Martin Keown reveals he was ‘screaming at the TV’ over Mikel Arteta conclusion in Person Metropolis loss

Martin Keown has questioned Mikel Arteta’s ‘really abnormal decisions’ at Arsenal, which includes not using off Gabriel Martinelli at fifty percent-time of Tuesday’s defeat to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side inflicted even more misery on the Gunners as City eased to a 4-1 earn at the Emirates to development to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Arsenal were being hanging on in the match at 1-1 till backup goalkeeper Alex Runarsson punched a Riyad Mahrez absolutely free-kick into his personal net for City’s second aim of the evening.

Martinelli was a dazzling spark for the Gunners and established up Alexandre Lacazette’s headed target with a teasing cross.

But the Brazilian, who has only just returned from a very long-expression knee harm, was on the mistaken finish of a obstacle from Metropolis goalkeeper Zack Steffen toward the conclude of the first 50 percent which remaining him in a heap on the flooring.

Martinelli held out until finally the break and surprisingly re-emerged for the 2nd half, only to be pressured off the pitch and changed by Nicolas Pepe soon after 49 minutes.

Inspite of the 19-year-old insisting he is ‘feeling fine’ on Wednesday, Arsenal legend Keown admitted taking a possible danger on the wonderkid is one of a quantity of questionable conclusions Arteta has built of late.

‘It’s turned into a disaster and the supervisor has joined in with definitely strange decisions,’ Keown instructed talkSPORT.

‘He performed the young kid [Runarsson] very last night, no-a single likes to see that [the mistakes], but I never believe his functionality was a shock.

‘If [Bernd] Leno now gets wounded owning allowed [Emiliano] Martinez to leave the football club, they’ve left by themselves huge open from a goalkeeping place of watch.

‘Keep it straightforward, Martinez was an excellent addition to the team very last calendar year enjoying in intention in that Cup final the way he done. He was authorized to leave, people weren’t pleased with that.

‘It’s searching all over again at choices at important times, [Thomas] Partey coming again soon after just a pair of times education, now we’re without having him.

‘I consider the guidance foundation all around the supervisor has genuinely obtained to support him when it arrives to each individual single final decision.

‘I was screaming at the Television set final night time, Martinelli, superb, a participant genuinely great expertise. He’s injured for five minutes before they attain 50 %-time, don’t carry him out.

‘He will come back again out and he lasts about two minutes, make the ideal decisions, and people close to have to have support him to make the proper selections when he’s less than stress and he’s under massive stress at the second.’

