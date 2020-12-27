Arsenal news: Granit Xhaka says pink card was bad but he will always clearly show character

rsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was delighted to silence his critics all over again by bouncing back again from his crimson card against Burnley by scoring in the victory above Chelsea.

Xhaka smashed household a totally free-kick as Arsenal conquer the Blues 3-1 on Boxing Day to secure their first Premier League win because November 1.

The intention was a timely one particular for Xhaka, who was producing his 1st visual appeal considering that returning from a 3-video game ban.

The midfielder was despatched off through the defeat to Burnley earlier this thirty day period right after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

Not for the to start with time in his vocation, Xhaka arrived beneath hearth for his behaviour but he responded by excelling versus Chelsea.

“There was a ton of speaking soon after the pink card,” he mentioned. “A great deal of people started off speaking once more… and yet again and again. I will normally display my character.

Arsenal information: Granit Xhaka suggests he has silenced his critics at the time all over again "I was very upset about my pink card and I understood what I did was completely wrong for my side. But I am additional than content. I helped the crew currently and I am back again.

“We received the three factors back again right after dropping some in the earlier couple of months.

“We understood it would be a really tough recreation, but I think we labored quite perfectly alongside one another nowadays like a workforce and at the instant we can only get factors if we do this.”

Arsenal’s acquire around Burnley eased the tension on manager Mikel Arteta and moved them absent from the relegation spots.

The Gunners are now six points crystal clear of the drop and can transfer even more away in the future 7 days as they consider on Brighton and then West Brom.

“It was incredibly vital that we got a few factors right now, but we have to carry on like this,” Xhaka added.