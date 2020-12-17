Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger was sore loser who never invited you in for write-up-match glass of wine, says Alan Curbishley

ARSENAL icon Arsene Wenger was a ‘sore loser’ that wouldn’t invite opposition managers in for a glass of wine, says Alan Curbishley.

The 63-12 months-old got the greater of the Frenchman at Highbury again in 2001.

But speaking on Paddy Power’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast, Curbishley exposed that Wenger was nowhere to be located following the match.

He stated: “Arsene Wenger will have to forgive me, but his assistant Pat Rice was generally the dude that invited you in following a activity and poured you out a consume.

“Even so, when Charlton received 4-2 at Highbury in 2001, it was in opposition to all the odds.

“They had about 20-odd photographs and Thierry Henry hit the publish, hit the bar and missed a couple of sitters. But, we received it and I was perfectly happy to go into the dressing area at Highbury.

“There was no Arsene, I couldn’t locate him at all.

“I essentially didn’t see him at all. I believed that was a little bit wrong and I allow Pat Rice know about it.

“Sir Alex Ferguson (would) normally be fairly delighted right after a video game simply because he commonly received them, but he was gracious when I ended up acquiring the end result.

“He usually received a respectable bottle of wine in far too. He was instrumental in that immediately after-recreation schedule

“Everybody talks about getting a drink afterwards and the foreign administrators didn’t quite comprehend that, specifically men and women like Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez.

“There ended up at times when they didn’t even shake your hand after the sport, since in Europe that wasn’t the accomplished point.

“I am not too guaranteed what it truly is like now, but I very preferred it – specially if you would overwhelmed just one of the huge clubs. They’ve whacked you most months, so you have to go in there, hear to them and suck eggs a minor bit.

“But, when you convert the tables and small aged Charlton accomplished the double above 1 or two of them, I went looking for a supervisor to have a consume because I was likely to appreciate it.”

After a beautiful 15-year spell in demand at The Valley, Curbishley joined West Ham in 2006.

Soon after subsequently stepping down at Upton Park two years afterwards, he appreciated a track record as just one of English football’s far better managers.

But, relatively curiously, he has not held a managerial submit due to the fact.

He disclosed: “When I still left West Ham, I was warned by Alex Ferguson not to be out for too extensive for the reason that you are swiftly overlooked and that is what occurred in some respects.

But, I didn’t assume they had been rather ideal, and then instantly, a yr turned into one more yr and you happen to be not on people’s lips Alan Curbishley

“I was offered scenarios to occur again in.

“But, I didn’t think they were very proper, and then instantly, a calendar year turned into an additional 12 months and you’re not on people’s lips. You happen to be out of favour.

“I was included in a courtroom circumstance following West Ham that dragged on, and the Leading League was not fairly completely ready for administrators that resigned as opposed to supervisors finding sacked back again then. Then I acquired out of there I was provided alternatives – there is no denying that.

“There were some Championship clubs, and golf equipment in the Premier League in a relegation struggle with 10 or 12 game titles to go.

“I might been in the Leading League for 10 yrs. I had 300-odd game titles as a manager in it and I was holding out pondering a thing better would come along.

“You seem at the other administrators in my technology – Sam Allardyce, David Moyes, Tony Pulis and Stevie Bruce especially – when they depart a occupation, they mainly try and bounce back again in as brief as they can.

“It may perhaps not be the appropriate 1 in some respects, but they take it just to get back again in there.

“The lengthier you might be out, the a lot more you might be forgotten.”

Alan Curbishley was talking on Paddy Power’s From The Horse’s Mouth podcast.