Arsenal information: Granit Xhaka suggests he has silenced his critics at the time all over again

rsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was satisfied to silence his critics again by bouncing back from his red card versus Burnley by scoring in the victory in excess of Chelsea.

Xhaka smashed residence a cost-free-kick as Arsenal beat the Blues 3-1 on Boxing Day to secure their to start with Leading League acquire given that November 1.

The purpose was a well timed one for Xhaka, who was producing his very first physical appearance because returning from a a few-match ban.

The midfielder was sent off for the duration of the defeat to Burnley earlier this thirty day period after grabbing Ashley Westwood by the throat.

Not for the to start with time in his profession, Xhaka arrived under fire for his behaviour but he responded by excelling towards Chelsea.

"There was a large amount of speaking right after the pink card," he mentioned. "A large amount of individuals commenced talking all over again… and once more and once again. I will normally demonstrate my character.

“I was quite upset about my red card and I understood what I did was improper for my aspect. But I am extra than satisfied. I assisted the crew today and I am back.

“We received the 3 factors again following dropping some in the earlier couple of weeks.

“We knew it would be a very hard activity, but I feel we labored incredibly perfectly alongside one another now like a staff and at the minute we can only get factors if we do this.”

Arsenal’s gain above Burnley eased the tension on supervisor Mikel Arteta and moved them away from the relegation places.

The Gunners are now six factors crystal clear of the drop and can move more absent in the future week as they consider on Brighton and then West Brom.

“It was very important that we acquired three factors now, but we have to proceed like this,” Xhaka included.