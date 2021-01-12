Arsenal in talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon

Arsenal are in talks to indication Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, in accordance to stories.

The 21-yr-aged has been in excellent kind for Shakhtar this season with five aims in 17 appearances so much.

Solomon mostly plays on the left flank but the Israel intercontinental is also capable of playing on the ideal wing or as an attacking midfielder.

In accordance to The Guardian, Arsenal have been scouting Solomon for effectively more than a year and have now created an method with the winger’s entourage.

The report claims that Arsenal are now set to stick to up their desire with an give in the summer months transfer window.

Solomon started his occupation with Israeli aspect Maccabi Petah Tikva right before he made the shift to Shakhtar in a £5 million deal in 2019.

Talking in an job interview with Israeli station Radio 5 this week, Solomon’s agent, Ronen Katsav, suggested that the winger is much more very likely to leave Shakhtar at the conclusion of the period.

‘I assume the bigger transfers will take place in the summertime, mainly because January is normally corrections,’ he stated.

‘Secondly, the corona is influencing, and factors will be clearer in the summertime than now. But nearly anything can take place.’

As it stands, Mikel Arteta’s priority is to improve the centre of Arsenal’s midfield, although the Gunners are also hunting to trim their squad in the January window.

Arsenal are focusing on Emiliano Buendia but Norwich are standing company about their £40m valuation, which the Gunners are unwilling to satisfy.

