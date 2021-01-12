Arsenal handed major Gabriel Martinelli injury boost

Arsenal have received a major boost over Gabriel Martinelli’s ankle injury, which has not been deemed to be serious, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been somewhat of a revelation for the Gunner since arriving at the Emirates from Brazilian side FC Ituano in 2019.

Martinelli scored 10 goals in his first 30 games for Arsenal but suffered an untimely knee injury which required surgery and ruled him out for the start of the 2020/21 season.

The 19-year-old has again impressed upon his return to the squad in December, but was forced to sit out last weekend’s FA Cup win over Newcastle after injuring himself in the warm-up.

Martinelli rolled his ankle and immediately fell to the floor, with Mikel Arteta admitting after the game that the teenager was in ‘tears’ when he saw him in the dressing room.

The Spanish boss said: ‘I am gutted. I was in my office before the game and one of the medical staff came in and said he twisted his ankle. He was in tears and in a lot of pain.

More: Arsenal FC



Arteta was more upbeat in his press conference on Monday, and according to The Guardian, scans on Martinelli’s ankle showed no severe damage.

The winger will play no part in Thursday’s clash against Crystal Palace, but he could return as quickly as Arsenal’s meeting with Newcastle next Monday.

MORE : Jose Mourinho hits back at Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil over ‘retirement’ jibe at Tottenham

MORE : Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for bargain striker Ali Akman in January transfer window

Follow Metro Sport across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

For more stories like this, check our sport page