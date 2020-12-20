Arsenal gamers Pepe and Lacazette will get Arteta sacked by ‘throwing him beneath bus’, claims Agbonlahor

Defeat at Everton, their eighth in 14 online games this season, leaves Arsenal in 15th spot and 4 details over the relegation zone with Chelsea up up coming in the league.

Nevertheless an additional loss will depart the Arsenal hierarchy with even a lot more inquiries to response, just more than a 12 months due to the fact Arteta’s appointment.

Agbonlahor thinks it is distinct some gamers have already manufactured up their minds on Arteta specifically Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette.

Agbonlahor informed talkSPORT: ““When does it start to come to be embarrassing to retain Arteta? It may well appear to the phase where by they may possibly have to get rid of him.

“It is a person detail if you get your practices mistaken but if you simply cannot get the gamers doing work and jogging for you then your time’s completed.”

He added: "You've got some huge figures in that dressing room – [Mesut] Ozil, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, David Luiz. I can envision David Luiz has a large amount to say in that transforming room – the things he's won in the game, the career he's had.

“I do imagine he’s dropped the shifting area. I can explain to by Nicolas Pepe’s overall body language when he came off that he’s not obtaining the supervisor. Alexandre Lacazette when he’s coming on for 15 minutes, you can tell he’s not obtaining the manager.

“When I glance at it I come to feel sorry for Arteta since he’s arrive in, completed effectively with the workforce, he’s received a trophy and now with these effects the players aren’t functioning for him.

“You see him animated on the aspect, he’s trying to encourage them … he’s making an attempt his very best. But these players, they’ve accomplished it to prior managers and they’ll do the similar to him, they’ll throw him under the bus and wait around for the future supervisor to occur together.”