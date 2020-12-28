Arsenal checking Tariq Lamptey as Barcelona line up Hector Bellerin swoop

Arsenal are closely monitoring Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey with Barcelona making ready to make a shift for correct-back Hector Bellerin, in accordance to experiences.

Bellerin served fire the Gunners to a commanding 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 7-game winless operate in the Premier League.

The Spaniard began his youth career at Barcelona but designed the go to north London in 2011 and has been a mainstay in the Arsenal very first staff in new many years.

Having said that, Bellerin was linked to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in the summer months, with Arteta earlier admitting he feared the defender would depart the club.

And in accordance to the Mirror, Barcelona are lining up a transfer for the 25-year-old for upcoming summer season with Joan Laporta, the favorite to be club’s following president, a big admirer of his.

The report statements that the Gunners are on the lookout at Tariq Lamptey as a possible substitution at proper-back again offered the 20-12 months-old’s extraordinary rise this time.

Lamptey still left Chelsea in January of past season and has amazed for Brighton as an attacking suitable wing-back again.

The Gunners are explained to be looking at the England youth worldwide closely, whilst Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also holding tabs on his improvement.

Arsenal will seem to establish on their earn about Chelsea when they journey to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton on Tuesday.

The Gunners go into the match in 15th put in the table but will have a possibility to go 9 details above the relegation areas, at the very least briefly, with a gain.

