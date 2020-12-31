Arsenal and Liverpool register desire in Roma defender Roger Ibanez

Arsenal have joined Liverpool and other Leading League clubs in showing an desire in Roma defender Roger Ibanez, according to studies in Italy.

The 22-calendar year-old centre-back has started out 13 Serie A online games this period and impressed in the Italian capital, in which he is on a very long-term loan deal from Atalanta.

The Brazilian moved to Atalanta from Fluminense in 2019 but left for Roma the subsequent 12 months possessing unsuccessful to break into the very first crew.

He is at the moment on loan in Rome, but the transfer will be designed lasting in June 2021 for a charge of just €8m (£7.2m).

Nonetheless, in accordance to Italian publication Calciomercato, Arsenal are fascinated in earning a bid themselves, as are Everton and Leicester Metropolis, with all of them obtaining made make contact with with his club.

This will come just after Liverpool were being reported to be interested in the Brazilian earlier in December as they appear to beat their damage disaster in the middle of defence.

It is imagined Ibanez will price tag around £35m, but that determine could increase if a selection of clubs are intrigued sufficient to make a move for him.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with an curiosity in the youthful defender, which could also see his worth climb in the January window.

Liverpool are believed probable to make a move for a centre-back in January with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez equally out for the huge the vast majority, if not the entire, season.

Joel Matip is also battling for health and fitness, leaving Fabinho keeping the fort along with children Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, with Jordan Henderson likely remaining drafted in at centre-again.

