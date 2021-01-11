Arsenal and Leeds locked in battle for PSG star, West Ham and Newcastle also in the body

ARSENAL and Leeds are locked in a struggle to indication Julian Draxler.

The attacking midfielder appears established to leave Paris Saint-Germain with his agreement set to expire in June.

2

And bookmakers Betfair imagine the Gunners are most most likely to safe his signature during the January transfer window at 2/1.

Mikel Arteta and Co. are on the glance-out for a innovative midfielder to switch the departing Mesut Ozil.

And BILD journalist Christian Falk states Draxler is firmly on their record of transfer targets – behind Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

But Arsenal have undesired opposition from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds.

The Yorkshire club are next favourites in the betting at 7/2 obtaining appeared at bringing Draxler to Elland Road in excess of the summer season.

The 27-12 months-old admitted that he virtually still left PSG final yr to look for a new obstacle but the Coronavirus pandemic halted his designs.

Julian Draxler to signal right before February 2 odds – Betfair

Arsenal – 2/1

Leeds – 7/2

Inter Milan – 6/1

AC Milan – 15/2

Sevilla – 10/1

West Ham – 16/1

Newcastle – 25/1

He reported: “In the summertime I believed about hoping to do some thing else.

“Thanks to the coronavirus predicament, it was finally complicated to come across a club where I would have reported: ‘Everything matches very well together, I unquestionably want to’.

“That was not the circumstance, so I determined that I would not dare to take a fast shot and retain looking for my likelihood at Paris.”

Italian rivals AC and Inter Milan are priced at 6/1 and 15/2 respectively with Spanish side Sevilla further back at 10/1.

Premier League duo West Ham and Newcastle full the 7-aspect shortlist with David Moyes’ side at 16s and the Toon a 25/1 opportunity.

The 56-capped Germany international has struggled for minutes more than the last few of seasons and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to remodel his fortunes.

2

Draxler came off the bench in Poch’s first game in cost towards Saint-Etienne and had a 4-minute cameo in their final outing versus Brest.

Betfair Spokesperson, Sam Rosbottom explained: “The transfer window rumour mill is in comprehensive circulation, and a person of the names that has been linked to a variety of Premier League clubs is PSG attacking midfielder, Julian Draxler.

“There are a selection of rumours suggesting the German could be on his way to the British isles prior to this window closes.

“On the lookout at the betting current market, Arsenal are the 2/1 favourites to indicator him, although Leeds are 7/2.

“A go to Italy could also be on the cards, Inter Milan are 6/1 to protected his services right before the window slams shut.”

