Arsenal accidentally confirm new signing following he’s spotted in coaching

Arsenal are established to at last announce the transfer of Hertha Berlin centre-back Omar Rekik right after the teenage defender was noticed in instruction with the club’s Underneath-23 aspect.

The Gunners agreed a rate well worth close to £900,000 with the Bundesliga aspect on deadline day of the summer transfer window as section of the talks that noticed Matteo Guendouzi shift to the German funds on financial loan.

On the other hand, Arsenal ran out of time to rubberstamp the deal and have experienced to wait around right until January to entire the last paperwork, with the payment now considered to have been negotiated down to £542,000.

The 19-year-old fuelled speculation that an announcement was imminent when he shared an image on Instagram of him touching down in London final thirty day period.

And it seems Rekik has been using component in coaching with Arsenal’s advancement squad because then, with the youngster pictured in the background of an picture of the Underneath-23s training on Wednesday.

Arsenal are imagined to be having a nearer glimpse at Rekik in advance of determining no matter if to bank loan him out this thirty day period – perhaps again to Hertha – or hold him at the club.

Football.London beforehand documented that academy supervisor For every Mertesacker experienced promised the teen normal participation in instruction with the to start with crew, though normal video game time may perhaps be more advantageous.

While Rekik built Hertha Berlin’s matchday squad on three events at the finish of previous year, he in no way manufactured a senior visual appeal for the to start with team.

He has spent the very first 50 % of the 2020/21 year enjoying for the Bundesliga side’s youth crew, possible owing to his impending move to Arsenal, and is remarkably regarded at the club.

Rekik has previously been on the textbooks of Manchester City, Feyenoord, PSV and Marseille, pursuing his more mature brother Karim to each and every nation – nevertheless he lately still left Hertha far too to sign up for Sevilla.

The teenager is noticed as a signing for the future and it could be a even though right before he’s seen in an Arsenal shirt, nevertheless the Gunners do hope to enhance their very first-group by bringing in a new imaginative midfielder.

