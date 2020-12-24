Arsenal ‘absolutely’ in Premier League relegation battle, insists West Brom manager Sam Allardyce

The Gunners have created their worst begin to a major-flight campaign since 1974 and a 2-1 defeat at Everton – which was swiftly followed by a 4-1 Carabao Cup quarter-remaining thrashing at the hands of Manchester Town – still left them 15th and only 4 details above the relegation zone.

That was Arsenal’s eighth league reduction of the year by now, even though they have gained just 4 of their opening 14 games to heap force on below-fire manager Mikel Arteta forward of a difficult London derby from Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Irrespective of Arteta himself admitting that Arsenal need to be careful to prevent a good relegation battle and the Spaniard’s gamers searching consistently bereft of assurance, quite a few nevertheless uncover it implausible that a club of this kind of stature could genuinely operate the chance of dropping out of the Premier League.

However, Allardyce – whose group entertain Arsenal at The Hawthorns in their to start with fixture of 2021 – insists that their lowly place in the standings would make them a real prospect for relegation, no matter of status or any presumed recovery to occur.

“If they are in the base eight at the moment, yes. Certainly,” the former England supervisor said when asked if Arsenal were a relegation rival.

He extra: “Getting crushed once more [Tuesday] night time – even even though it is not in the league – as it does with our gamers, drains the self esteem of Arsenal’s players. Of course it will.

“They will be wanting to know what’s hit them, they will be asking yourself why they are down there. They will be wanting to know what it can be going to consider to get out of that position. I know what it requires, I hope I can influence the gamers to react to what I say on what it takes to get out of it.

(

Sam Allardyce has a big undertaking on his arms to save West Brom from relegation back again to the Championship / Getty Pictures

/ Getty Pictures )

"I hope that we can drive at Arsenal when they engage in us due to the fact they have a absence of self confidence, and attempt and defeat them or any person in the bottom eight."

West Brom presently lie 7 factors and four spots guiding Arsenal in 19th following choosing up just 1 acquire from their opening 14 games considering the fact that advertising back again to the best-flight.

The reign of Allardyce – who was appointed on an 18-thirty day period contract previous 7 days following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic – commenced in disastrous fashion on Sunday as Jake Livermore was sent off in a 3- household defeat by Midlands rivals Aston Villa.