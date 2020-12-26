Arsenal 3- Chelsea Reside! Xhaka totally free-kick stunner – latest score, Premier League match stream and intention updates

A enormous London derby normally takes centre phase in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Crisis-stricken Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in determined require of a win to relieve the mounting stress on manager Mikel Arteta and allay growing fears that they are genuine relegation candidates right after a dreadful run of sort.

The Gunners headed into the festive interval sitting 15th and just four points above the base a few soon after their worst start out to a year due to the fact 1974 and are one particular match absent from equalling a club history for the most in succession in the Leading League with no a victory (eight).

Looking to inflict additional misery on Arsenal are a Chelsea side that bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 3- win more than one more London rival in West Ham last time out.

That final result lifted the Blues back up to fifth and Frank Lampard’s side will be keen to reinstate their title credentials with an additional precious three points this night.

With kick-off  at 5:30pm GMT, observe all the dwell match action with Conventional Sport’s blog.

Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights

Are living updates

74 minutes: Likelihood for Silva, but the Chelsea defender heads over from eight yards out. It is been a challenging day for the Brazilian.

69 mins: Martinelli’s race is run – on comes Pepe.

66 minutes: Chelsea’s defence is all more than the shop nowadays. Arsenal are breaking time and again, and Willock is the latest to go close at an angle.

Watch Saka’s target

Did he mean it? You be the judge…

65 minutes: Position finished for Smith Rowe – he’s changed by Willock.

63 minutes: It should be 4-!

Tierney races absent down the remaining and pulls again a pretty ball for Martinelli – he really should bury it, but Mendy helps make a clever very low stop.

James Robson

It’s going from lousy to worse for Chelsea. We keep speaking about how solid their squad is – and on the foundation of this, it is time Lampard place that to the examination.

They look fully jaded and there is zero proof they can pressure their way again into this.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

If he intended that then that is chic from Saka. He just stroked it more than Mendy’s head with relieve and it floated in. Arsenal 3- up. A Christmas wonder.

60 mins: Martinelli goes for the spectacular here, teeing up a bicycle kick for himself which Mendy reads and catches to his left. Fantastic exertion.

59 minutes: It’s been a disastrous working day for Chelsea so significantly, but the one particular factor you would say is that they have lots of attacking expertise out there. A purpose before long would make points intriguing.

