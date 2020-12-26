Arsenal 3- Chelsea Reside! Xhaka totally free-kick stunner – latest score, Premier League match stream and intention updates

A enormous London derby normally takes centre phase in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Crisis-stricken Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in determined require of a win to relieve the mounting stress on manager Mikel Arteta and allay growing fears that they are genuine relegation candidates right after a dreadful run of sort.

The Gunners headed into the festive interval sitting 15th and just four points above the base a few soon after their worst start out to a year due to the fact 1974 and are one particular match absent from equalling a club history for the most in succession in the Leading League with no a victory (eight).

Looking to inflict additional misery on Arsenal are a Chelsea side that bounced back from consecutive defeats with a 3- win more than one more London rival in West Ham last time out.

That final result lifted the Blues back up to fifth and Frank Lampard’s side will be keen to reinstate their title credentials with an additional precious three points this night. Breaking NEWS Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea transfer spree has offered Frank Lampard a genuine title opportunity in 2021

With kick-off at 5:30pm GMT, observe all the dwell match action with Conventional Sport’s blog.

