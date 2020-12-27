Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Mikel Arteta’s young Gunners stun Blues in London derby

Aims from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka sealed a deserved acquire for a young Gunners aspect, with Frank Lampard’s Premier League title contenders turning in a deeply disappointing general performance at the Emirates.
With Arteta heading into the video game owning shed Brazilian trio Gabriel Magalhaes (self-isolation), David Luiz and Willian (equally unwell), the Gunners supervisor opted to hand youngster Emile Smith Rowe a big opportunity in a creative part with Gabriel Martinelli in front of him.
A younger Gunners aspect rapaid Arteta’s faith with a superb opening 45 minutes, and ended up effectively worthy of their two-objective guide at the interval.
Kieran Tierney gave Reece James the slip on the byline just earlier the 50 percent-hour mark, and was then introduced down in a tangle of legs as referee Michael Oliver pointed to the location.
Adhering to a VAR assessment, the final decision stood – and Lacazette despatched Edouard the incorrect way with a neat penalty.
A minute right before 50 percent-time, N’Golo Kante brought down Saka 30 yards from objective – and Xhaka stepped up to curl in a spectacular hard work higher to the still left of Mendy, leaving the Chelsea goalkeeper with no prospect.
Lampard responded by bringing on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho for Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner at the interval, with the German in unique hunting off the speed.
Chelsea started with a renewed vigour, but the next target was constantly going to be vital – and it went to the hosts as Saka’s cross from the appropriate of the box floated more than Mendy and into the top corner.
Arsenal could and should have additional a fourth via Martinelli, when Tammy Abraham additional a late consolation intention for Chelsea next a lengthy VAR review for offside.
Chelsea threatened a late comeback as Mason Mount gained a penalty off Pablo Mari, but Bernd Leno will save effectively from substitute Jorginho to make the victory secure.
The gain is a substantial improve for Arteta following a string of bad results in latest months, while a 3- reverse will established alarm bells ringing at Stamford Bridge given the nature of the overall performance.
