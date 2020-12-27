Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Live! Premier League outcome, objective highlights, match stream and Arteta, Lampard response

Lampard sends Chelsea warning

“I will consider obligation on the outside the house but the players have to choose the duty for the reason that the information was apparent.

“This was a harmful sport for us, a proficient team, back against the wall and a London derby. We have been in a fantastic posture the place we could have long gone next and they had been in a posture hunting downwards. That is a unsafe combination, the players knew that and we prepared for the video game. Breaking NEWS Mesut Ozil return a ‘no brainer’ for Arsenal... but Mikel Arteta warned playmaker will be again ‘on his terms’