Arozarena’s breakout post-season insufficient for Tampa Bay

October 28, 2020
ARLINGTON, Texas – Randy Arozarena did pretty much anything in a breakout operation for its Tampa Bay Rays.

Except acquire everything.

Arozarena extended his huge team record with his 10th post-season homer Tuesday night, however, Tampa Bay lost 3-1 to the winner Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 6 of the World Series.

Arozarena batted . 364 (8 22) together with three homers and four RBIs in the Fall Classic, but it was not enough. The rookie outfielder also put a significant league record 29 strikes and 64 complete bases for its post-season.

1 year past, Arozarena has been coming from his first stint in the majors with St. Louis. The Cuban Rocket strike. 300 at 19 games with the Cardinals, then went for 4 with three strikeouts in five appearances throughout the team’s run to the NL Championship Series.

Tampa Bay obtained Arozarena and utilityman José Martínez at a January trade that delivered touted pitching potential Matthew Liberatore into St. Louis.

Arozarena was exercising in the group’s alternative training website in August if the Rays exchanged Martínez into the Cubs, clearing the way for his advertising. He struck. 281 with seven homers and 11 RBIs at 23 matches in his first year with Tampa Bay, helping the team win the AL East.

