Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy experiences set lands at Netflix

This had been declared earlier this year which Arnold Schwarzenegger will be starring and executive making his first big TV series for Skydance TV, also Deadline has revealed the spy experience project has landed in Netflix.

RELATED: Justice League: Zack Snyder has ideas for a sequel

The handle the streaming support remains in the process of coming together, however, Deadline has noticed the untitled series will probably soon be heading to creation using a script-to-series dedication. We do not know a lot about the show currently, just it is going to star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro (TOP GUN: MAVERICK) as a dad and daughter that have trapped in a international spy experience. I am down. Nick Santora, best known for his work in The Sopranos,” Prison Break, Lie to Me, Breakout Kings, and Scorpion, made the show and can also executive produce alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.