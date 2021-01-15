Armie Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers slash $800k off price tag for $5.8m property as ‘cannibal’ DMs leak

[ad_1]

ARMIE Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers slashed $800k off the inquiring value from their $5.8m dwelling.

The price tag drop arrives immediately after the actor’s “cannibal” DMs were being leaked.

The previous couple’s Hancock Park house went on sale in September following their break up.

The New York Post described that just 3 months immediately after the dwelling was set on the industry, the property was valued at just $4.99 million in December.

Armie, 34, and Elizabeth, 38, moved into the 7-bed room, 6-rest room property in January 2019.

The English Tudor a few-story house spans 6,275-sq.-feet and characteristics a lavish property library with a fire, sauna and spa location in the grasp bedroom and a spacious living place with a beamed ceiling.

Additionally, the backyard consists of a pool, a waterfall and a 2nd spa.

The main selling price fall comes shortly following stunning alleged messages had been released by anonymous Instagram user House of Effie.

The NSFW texts incorporated graphic accounts of sexual intercourse acts and talks of cannibalism, such as one particular information that browse: “I am 100% a cannibal” though yet another discussed “drinking blood.”

The disturbing messages are considered to have been sent between 2016 and February 2020, when the Get in touch with Me By Your Identify actor was however married to Elizabeth Chambers.

The former few – who share two children – separated final July after 10 many years of relationship amid rumors that he experienced an affair with his Rebecca co-star Lily James.

Armie’s accuser claimed the actor sent to her, as perfectly as other girls, the messages she leaked.

1 screenshot reads: “I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to consume you.”

Many others discussed calling a female their “slave” and seeking to “slash off their toe.”

A single message the 34-calendar year-outdated actor allegedly wrote suggests: “You just dwell to obey and be my slave. If I required to cut off one of your toes and continue to keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?”

“I sense like the same way you are on a person side of the slave spectrum, I am on the other side of the grasp spectrum and I are unable to at any time visualize a further slave.”

“I don’t even want one particular [another ‘slave]. I would in no way feel as strongly. F**k. Too drunk and sincere.”

A variety of girls- such as Jessica Ciencin Henriquez- have come forward to claimed the disturbing texts are “real.”

Armie’s ex Courtney Vucekovich, a Dallas-centered application founder who fulfilled the actor in June via mutual close friends, not long ago claimed he was into “master-slave fetishes.”

When talking to the Daily Mail, Courtney alleged that he advised her he desired to “break and eat her ribs.”

She told the publication: “He was really into declaring he wishes to crack a person of your ribs and take in it. Like barbecue it and eat it.

“In phrases of the BDSM things, he created that very apparent that it is one thing he is intrigued in very early on in the romance and he referenced breaking my ribs generally.”