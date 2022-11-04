Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera Is on Sale only On Black Friday Deals!

Black Friday signifies the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many stores, offer highly promoted sales at lower prices. It has become one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It offers money-saving, specials on a variety of goods. If you want to take your product to the next level, this post will not only give you a high-quality Arlo pro 2 at an affordable price.

Here Are the Top 7 Black Friday Arlo pro 2 Deals in 2022:

1. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera – 1080p Video with Privacy Shield

Smart security that enables privacy – Close the automated privacy barrier on your interior security camera instantly from the Arlo App to keep your moments private for peace of mind. Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Vera. Wi-Fi. Corded Electric

Keep an eye on what matters—capture precise details in full HD and see more of the picture with a 130-degree viewing angle to make this the ultimate baby monitor, nanny cam, and pet camera.

Receive visitors remotely – Two-way audio lets you talk to relatives, contractors, and even pets through security cameras.

Simple to set up and connect, the home camera may be plugged into any interior outlet and connected straight to Wi-Fi without a hub.

Also: Best Shark IQ Robot Is on Sale only On Black Friday Deals!

2. Arlo (VMC4030P-100NAS) Pro 2 – Add-on Camera, Rechargeable, Night Vision, Indoor/Outdoor, HD Video 1080p

voice control using Alexa is possible (Alexa device sold separately)

Absolutely no wires: No messy power cords or wiring

High-definition video in 1080p with brighter and crisper details

Mark the locations in your camera’s field of vision where you want to receive motion alerts as activity zones (Available when plugged in and used indoors)

Optional, round-the-clock video recording: Upgrade for continuous cloud recording storage (Available when plugged in and used indoors)

3. Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera – 2 Pack – Wireless Security, 1080p Video

Capture clear details in full HD with Arlo’s Essential security camera’s 1080p video and 130o viewing angle. Controller Type: Apple HomeKit; SmartThings; Amazon Alexa.Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi.Power source type: Battery Powered.

Coverage from every corner – Essential Spotlight surveillance & security cameras offer fast, wireless setup for the optimum camera view.

See more at night – With color night vision, these outdoor security cameras are ideal for home protection, allowing you to see vital characteristics like faces or license plates in full color.

Smarter alerts, faster action – Receive notifications from your home security cameras for persons, vehicles, and packages to sound the siren, call a friend, or summon emergency services with the included Arlo Secure trial.

4. Arlo – Wireless Home Security Camera System | Night vision, Indoor/Outdoor, HD Video

uses voice control with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately); Not supported for audio

100 % Wire Patented Free design for simple installation anywhere, with a 110-degree field of vision

Even in the dark, night vision cameras operate.

Real-time email or app notifications and motion-activated cameras

Only records and sends notifications when motion is detected, conserving battery life. Four Lithium CR123 batteries

Also: Black Friday Deal! Top 5 Bong Deals are Here!

5. Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 4 Pack – Wireless Security, 2K Video & HDR

Gain perspective – This surveillance camera is suited for medium to large spaces due to its 160° diagonal viewing angle lens for auto image correction and fisheye reduction.

2K HDR video: Clearer details The wireless outdoor security cameras’ 2K HDR footage lets you see details and zoom in on moving things.

The exterior camera’s inbuilt spotlight deters intruders. Color night vision lets you see people and license plates in color at night.

Smarter alerts, faster action – Receive notifications from your home security cameras for persons, cars, and packages so you may sound the siren, call a friend, or call emergency services with the included, Secure trial

6. Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System | 2K with HDR, Indoor/Outdoor

Design that is wire-free and weatherproof, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and comes with a free trial of Arlo Secure with cloud recording

Zoom in to objects in a 2K HDR video to discover more vivid colors and fine details.

See what’s hiding in plain sight with color or black-and-white night vision.

3 to 6 months of battery life. Charge Period (using the camera): 3.5 hours. Charge time (with an auxiliary charger): 2.9 hours

3 to 6 months of battery life. Charge Period (using the camera): 3.5 hours. Charge time (with an auxiliary charger): 2.9 hours Integrated spotlight: brighten the night and keep intruders away.

7. Arlo (VMS4330P-100NAS) Pro 2 – Wireless Home Security Camera System with Siren, Rechargeable

Wireless: No power cords or wires. 1080p HD video is crisper and brighter.

Activity zones: Mark your camera’s view for motion alerts (Available when plugged in and used indoors). Cameras can see 300 feet. Wireless coverage works for a 2500-square-foot home.

Upgrade for cloud-based 24/7 continuous video recording (Available when plugged in and used indoors)

3-second lookback: Capture activity 3 seconds before a triggered event (Available when plugged in and used indoors). Night vision: 850 nm LEDs illuminate 25 feet, IR cutoff filter.

Conclusion

On this Black Friday, we are providing you with a great deal. We selected the top deals for you. I hope you like our guide and it will help you to choose the best from the best. for more such blogs, stay connected with us.