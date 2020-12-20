Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham: Anticipating! Rainbow Toddler on the Way!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have a rationale to celebrate.

Just seven months soon after they experienced a cause to lament.

“We’re pregnant! We’ve acknowledged for a even though and we have been seeking to disguise it,” the former Bachelor direct and father-to-be mentioned on Saturday in a nearly 10-moment long movie.

The footage also provided his expecting wife, who shared that she’s been experience “definitely sick” due to early morning illness and who included:

“It is really so challenging to continue to keep it a top secret.”

As you could recall, Arie and Lauren posted a different sort of lengthy online video in May possibly… in the course of which they disclosed the latter had suffered a miscarriage.

The pair are now dad and mom to an 18-thirty day period old daughter named Alessi.

As you can see by way of the photograph straight away over, she’s likely to be a significant sister — to an additional minimal lady — in July of 2021.

The footage uploaded this weekend to YouTube was a spotlight reel of the first months of Lauren’s pregnancy, such as the moment the mom-to-be uncovered she was expecting.

“Earlier this yr, we experienced a miscarriage and we have experienced some troubles in that region,” Lauren explains at a single point.

“We ended up really, actually psyched about welcoming a new infant to our family members. However, that did not get the job done out at the time but I just took a being pregnant check and I feel it might be good.”

Lauren and Arie explained to viewers that they waited until eventually the 12-week mark to reveal their pregnancy to cherished ones this time close to.

By this level in most pregnancies, the odds of a miscarriage have been minimized considerably.

“There were being a large amount of nerves throughout these past 12 months,” Arie says in the video clip, before his spouse jumps in with:

“Yeah I thought there was going to be negative news but then there was not. I experienced a pair of freak-outs mainly because I feel like I have a very little little bit of PTSD from the miscarriage that we had earlier this year.”

In the direction of the stop of their new online video, Luyendyk Jr. thanked his enthusiasts and supporters for their form words and phrases.

“Due to the fact the final time we had difficulties with our pregnancy, it can be seriously nice to have a clean one so considerably,” he reported.

“We’re just truly hunting forward to all the superior points that appear with this.”

Together with the video clip, this is what the pair wrote on YouTube:

“We are not able to even start out to say how delighted and grateful we are.

“For these of you who have been right here by our second being pregnant journey, you know just how a lot this signifies to our spouse and children.

“We cannot wait around to get started this following chapter and make Alessi a major sister!”

Arie selected Becca Kufrin again in the day as his winner on The Bachelor.

But he then changed his thoughts, broke up with Becca and pursued Lauren as a substitute.

To this day, they remain a single of the couple of partners to get jointly as a final result of this show — and stay jointly.

“And then 2020 totally redeemed alone!” additional Luyendyk Jr. on Instagram, who examined optimistic for COVID-19 in November.

