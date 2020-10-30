Ariana Grande’s Song ’34+35′ Has Some Raunchy Lyrics & Her Fans Have Lots of Thoughts – Read Reactions!

Ariana Grande is back with new music and her new song “34+35″ is the one that everyone can’t stop talking about!

It appears that Ariana has already chosen this track as the second single off the album Positions and she has dropped a lyric video for the song.

The song might be Ariana‘s most sexual song yet with lyrics like, “Can you stay up all night? / F–k me ’til the daylight / Thirty-four, thirty-five.”

So many people are reacting to the song on social media, including the moment some of them realized what the title stands for.

Ariana addresses the title of the song in the outro. She sings, “Means I wanna ’69′ with you / No sh-t / Math class / Never was good.”

Read some tweets below and click here to read all of the lyrics!

omg everyone kept tweeting “34+35” and I was like ….. “is it not 69? what’s with the math tonight ?” BRO ITS A FREAKING ARIANA GRANDE SONG — ✨👻śpöökÿ åšhłëïgh👻✨ (@GroovyAJ1) October 30, 2020

34+35 PLEASE SHE DID NOT SAY ALL OF THAT — ben (@cruelamericana) October 30, 2020

