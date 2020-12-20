Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez: 5 Things to Know

Mr. Suitable! Following her romance with Mikey Foster fizzled out, Ariana Grande started courting Dalton Gomez, Us Weekly confirmed in March.

The authentic estate agent built a few subtle appearances on the Grammy winner’s Instagram account as their romance blossomed, and TMZ noted on March 25 that the pair had been quietly viewing each individual other for a number of months.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, were first spotted with each other in the early hrs of February 8 at Bar Louie in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles. TMZ later on published a online video of the duo producing out in a booth at the gastropub when dining with close friends.

The “God Is a Woman” singer then shared glimpses of the Aaron Kirman Group staff on her Instagram Stories, which includes a video clip of him actively playing with her puppy Toulouse. She also posted a black-and-white photograph of him seeing Television with his again to the digicam, despite the fact that the tattoos on his left arm were noticeable.

In addition, Grande follows Gomez on his non-public Instagram account.

Grande confirmed her connection with Gomez in May when they appeared in her and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video clip. Us noted in December that the two are engaged.

“Ariana is past excited. She has genuinely appreciated getting to know and falling in appreciate with Dalton out of the spotlight, one thing she didn’t get to do in her past associations,” a resource advised Us. “They are so in love and committed to invest the relaxation of their life collectively.”

Grande has had a string of superior-profile relationships due to the fact her increase to fame. She dated rapper Significant Sean from 2014 to 2015, backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016 and the late Mac Miller from 2016 to 2018. She was also engaged to Saturday Night Reside star Pete Davidson for 4 months in the summer of 2018 and briefly joined to Social House’s Mikey Foster in 2019.

