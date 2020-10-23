Ariana Grande yields with brand new single’Positions’

Ariana Grande has launched her new single’Positions’, following hammering it before this week.

Since the lead only to her coming sixth album,’Positions’ much more of a sensuous slow-burner compared to her current strikes, using gentle guitar plucks flowing across the trail.

She has also unveiled the music video to the tune, in which she plays with the President of the USA, which you may see below.

The pop superstar, whose newest album’Thank U, Next’ premiered in 2019, shot to societal websites before this week to affirm that the monitor will arrive now (October 23). She’d shared with a filtered snippet of this tune in addition to its official art.

Previously in October, the singer showed she would be publishing her sixth studio record in complete”this month”. Grande also formerly told fans she had been”turning into these combinations” to your as-yet-untitled record.

Additional details about Grande’s forthcoming full scale have yet to emerge.

The pop superstar said earlier this season she had a cooperation from the functions using Doja Cat. She advised Apple Music’s Zane Lowe she had been”obsessed” by Doja and they had worked with a tune.

Back in May, Grande awakened with Lady Gaga about the latter’s’Chromatica’ only’Rain On Me’. The group conducted the track reside during a month’s MTV VMAs 2020 service, in which they picked up the awards for the best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

At a four-star summary of’Thank U, Next’,” NME wrote:”It might easily be an self-pitying record, one prepared to reside at the wreckage of events, but rather keeps picking up and going ; supplying a guide to the way to keep on keeping on even if it feels as though anything you do will finish in destruction.”