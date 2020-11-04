Ariana Grande stands ‘Straight, Old, White Men’ Running The Nation: That Is Not Fair

Ariana Grande Calls ‘Straight, Old, White Men’ Running The Nation: We Are composed of Different, Diverse & stunning People

27-year-old hitmaker, Ariana Grande, is talking up regarding the diversity within this nation but deficiency of it once it has to do with the folks running our nation.

The”Thank U, Next” singer that had been admittedly’very worried’ about the presidential race, also voiced about the Zach Sang Show,”

‘I hope that we are ready to create a gap and take our power back this season.’

The performer and singer feels like the folks running the nation isn’t a modern day manifestation of the USA. She explained,

‘How do we gont find this appropriate for a nation that’s composed of so many distinct, varied, beautiful individuals in the event the entire so **t will be conducted by right, white, older guys?’

Grande additional,

‘That is not reasonable. You understand? How! How can we do this right?

Ariana Grande was doing her job to create a shift, however. She cried with HeadCount this past year and knowingly engaged in permitting her lovers to register to vote at her concert places throughout the singer’s Sweetener trip.

It is no secret that Nov. 3 has been nationwide election day involving Joe Biden, 77, whose VP running partner is Kamala Harris, a Black female, and present U.S. president Donald Trump, 74, operating side by side Mike Pence. The votes are still rolling and being relied on moment by moment, leaving the nation on hooks and needles awaiting the last count.

Would you agree that there should be diversity among the leaders of this U.S. to represent our present nation? Share your ideas with us under.