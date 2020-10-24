Ariana Grande Shows’Spots’ Album Track List, Such as Three Collaborations!

Ariana Grande has show the track record for her forthcoming record Positions, that can be published in under six months.

The 27-year old singer only announced the album launch date and today we know the titles of the 14 paths on the record.

It’s been rumored Ariana socialized with Dua Lipa for your own record, but sadly, she is not featured on the monitor record. There are 3 artists who are involved however!

The name song in the record had been released on Friday along with the audio video was published.

You can take a look at the track record below. It includes tunes that contain Doja Cat, The Weeknd, also Ty Dolla Sign! )

ARIANA GRANDE — “POSITIONS” TRACK LIST

1. Close Up2. 34+353. Motive comprising Doja Cat4. The Same as Magic5. Away from the Table containing The Weeknd6. Six Thirty7. Safety Web comprising Ty Dolla Sign8. My Hair9. Nasty10. West Side11. Enjoy Language12. Positions13. Obvious14. POV