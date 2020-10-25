Ariana Grande shares tracklist for new album ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande has unveiled the tracklist for her forthcoming sixth album ‘Positions’ ahead of its arrival on Friday (October 30).

Sharing what appears to be the album’s back cover on Twitter overnight, Grande confirmed the 14-track release will include a collaboration with Doja Cat titled ‘Motive’, a song with The Weeknd called ‘Off the Table’, and ‘Safety Net’ with Ty Dolla $ign.

“i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand,” Grande wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me.

Ty Dolla $ign recently spoke about his collaboration with Grande in an interview with Los Angeles hip-hop station Real 92.3.

“It was an honour to work with her, and we’ve got an amazing tune coming for sure,” Ty commented after interviewers pressed the rapper for details.

“She wanted me to come through to the studio… We just wrote the song together right there on the spot.”

Back in May, Grande revealed she had recorded a song with Doja Cat while speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

“I was able to work with [Doja] earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop,” the pop star said.

“I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘Bitch, I love this.’”

Last Friday, Grande returned with the title track and lead single from ‘Positions’. It arrived alongside a Dave Meyers-directed video which depicted Grande as the President of the United States.

In a four-star review, NME called the song a continuation of the trap and R&B-infused pop that appeared on her previous album, 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’.

“But while her last album was filled with icy production and heavy bass, there’s a breezy nature to ‘Positions’, bolstered by strings and early Justin Timberlake–style acoustic guitar.”