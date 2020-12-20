Ariana Grande Receives Engaged, Mother Joan Approves

Breaking Information

— Ariana’s mom, Joan, has provided her seal of acceptance on her daughter’s newest engagement — indicating … “I am so fired up to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I like you and Dalton so substantially!!!! Here’s to happily ever following! YAY! xoxoxo”

Ariana Grande is ready to say “I do” once again — this time, she’s set to get married to a reasonably new lover who’s reduced-essential … but who has obviously stolen her coronary heart.

Ari broke the information Sunday on Instagram with a series of shots of her and BF-turned-fiance Dalton Gomez … exhibiting off pictures of the two of them lying on the floor alongside one another, as well as some near-ups of her massive new rock, which she proudly wore on digital camera.

She captioned her write-up, “eternally n then some.” So certainly, it seems to be like AG is gearing up to stroll down the aisle as soon as more — this not too long immediately after she broke off her past engagement.

Try to remember, it was just a few yrs back that Ariana and then-fiance Pete Davidson were meant to get married. They dated for a bit in 2018, and then all of a unexpected … they ended up engaged. She seemed very smitten more than PD at the time, but in October … they named off the engagement amid information that Mac Miller died, as well as other situation have been at play.

Ari’s dating lifestyle was really small-critical after that — but earlier this year, it grew to become more and more apparent she experienced a new male — as she’d been noticed hanging with Dalton in current months … not to mention smooching him in community, albeit on the DL.

The guy’s a younger genuine estate wiz who handles multi-million dollar listings for A-listers in Hollywood. By the appears to be of the engagement ring he gave her … dude does really nicely.

Congrats, Ari … once more!

At first Released — 10:43 AM PT