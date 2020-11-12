Ariana Grande Launches Animal Rescue Center

We’ve always known Ariana Grande to be a big animal lover — I mean, she once said she loved them more than she likes most people, and like, same — and now she’s bringing her passion for four-legged friends to a new venture: an animal rescue center. On Wednesday, the “Positions” singer, who is mom to 10 rescue dogs, announced the launch of Orange Twins Rescue on her Twitter. “We are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕 our site comin soon 🔜 follow @/orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more,” she wrote alongside a preview of the site.

While Ariana has yet to reveal additional details, the Orange Twins Rescue website shows an old Windows screen reminiscent of the early 2000s featuring an adorable logo that describes the company as a nonprofit based in Los Angeles. The Instagram page has been active since December 2019, where the organization has shared donation drives for shelter animals and cats and dogs available for adoption. You can also apply to adopt or foster via Orange Twins Rescue. While we wait to find out more information about the singer’s new nonprofit, check out her announcement below.

we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕 our site comin soon 🔜 follow @/orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more ☁️ pic.twitter.com/lhCVfg6Fj4

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2020

Image Source: Getty / David Crotty / Patrick McMullan