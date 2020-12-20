Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Dalton Gomez Soon after Pete Davidson Break up

Happily at any time following! Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez two yrs soon after her split from fiancé Pete Davidson, a supply confirms to Us Weekly.

“Ariana is past thrilled. She has truly liked acquiring to know and falling in enjoy with Dalton out of the spotlight, one thing she didn’t get to do in her past interactions,” the insider states. “They are so in really like and fully commited to expend the relaxation of their life together.”

The pop star, 27, hinted at the information by means of Instagram on Sunday, December 20. “Forever n then some,” she captioned a series of photographs cuddling with the serious estate agent, 25. She also confirmed off her engagement ring, which functions a large diamond located beside a pearl on a gold band.

The pair were being to start with connected in February when they were noticed eating at Bar Louie in the Northridge community of Los Angeles. The subsequent month, a resource informed Us the two were being dating. Grande verified the marriage in her May perhaps music video clip for her and Justin Bieber’s song, “Stuck With U.”

Us discovered in August that the Grammy winner’s group related her with Gomez when she was seeking for a residence before the coronavirus pandemic. “When she noticed him, she straight away imagined he was lovable and pretty good-wanting, and she asked her staff to set up an in-particular person conference with him,” an insider advised Us. “Ariana fell incredibly challenging for Dalton soon after they achieved.”

Grande was formerly engaged to Davidson, 27, from June to Oct 2018.

