Ariana Grande: Engaged to Dalton Gomez!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ariana Grande is all set to really like another person until eventually death does her element.

Of course, once again.

Just around two decades soon after splitting from fiance Pete Davidson, the beloved pop star is engaged to some dude named Dalton Gomez.

On Sunday, the 27-calendar year outdated artist showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos she posted to Instagram.

“Without end n then some,” Grande captioned the sequence of these photographs, which integrated a close glance at her engagement ring.

Unforeseen, correct?

We only initially determined Gomez as Grande’s boyfriend in March, soon after rumors surfaced that the singer was spending the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with a new gentleman.

All we actually know about Gomez is that he is been profitable in the world of Los Angeles serious estate.

It is thought he and Ariana received alongside one another in early 2020, just right before COVID-19 shut the whole state down.

In quite a few methods, nevertheless, this community health and fitness disaster helped Grande and Gomez develop particularly close… to the stage that they now want to invest the rest of their lives collectively.

“Congrats to these two awesome souls. Ari we appreciate you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky person,” manager Scooter Braun wrote in reaction to the information.

According to Individuals Journal, Grande uncovered an significant lesson from her really community romance with Davidson — which sooner or later blew up in her encounter.

“Ariana won’t want to do an additional general public romantic relationship so she is seeking to keep this a person peaceful, but she appears incredibly pleased with Dalton,” an insider informed this publication in March.

In May perhaps, the now-engaged couple they created its initially official physical appearance jointly in the tunes video for “Trapped with U,” Grande’s duet with Justin Bieber.

A month afterwards, the “7 Rings” singer created her partnership with Dalton Instagram official, shared snapshots of her handsome lover.

Grande — who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Justification Me, I Enjoy You on December 21 — not long ago gushed more than her now-fiance on his birthday in August.

“Hbd to my infant my finest pal my fav aspect of all the times 🙂 i really like u,” she wrote at the time.

Points positive sound severely, don’t they?

“Ariana is nonetheless madly in like with Dalton and is head in excess of heels,” a source told E! later this summer, introducing:

“It is really a extremely balanced romantic relationship.

“They enjoy to be ‘normal’ and Ari loves that he is really down to earth.

“He balances her out from the crazy field she is in. They commit a great deal of time hanging out at her dwelling currently being lower-critical.”

We deliver our pretty finest needs to Gomez and Grande.

We really hope this 1 lasts!

Edit Delete