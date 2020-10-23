Ariana Grande Drops New Music: View the”Positions” Music Video Today

Ariana Grande is once more demonstrating that god is a female and her name is Ari.

The Grammy winner fell the lead only of her sixth record on Friday, Oct. 23. She treated fans to the”Positions” music video directed at Dave Meyers.

“Switchin’ the places for you Cookin’ in the kitchen and I am in the bedroom / / I am at the Olympics, manner I am jumpin’ through hoops,” she sings. “Know my love boundless, nothin’ I would not do / I will not do, switchin’ for you.”

Ariana tweeted a hint prior to the introduction, composing,”heaven delivered to me”

She tipped fans off into the coming album on Oct. 14 if she published,”I can not wait to give u my record this month” The 27-year old also resisted the brand new tune on Instagram this week, even following showing the title of the record with a movie of himself scanning”Positions” to a green-lit computer keyboard. It is expected to emerge to Oct. 30.