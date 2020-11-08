Ariana Grande Debuts at No. 1 With’Spots’ on Billboard 200

Ariana Grande is at the top! )

The singer’s first studio record, Positions, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the graph firm affirmed Sunday (November 8).

The record proceeded 174,000 units on its initial week, making her the greatest one-week complete for a record because packages ceased factoring to graph and revenue positions.

Billboard reports that it is”the second-largest loading week to get a non-R&B/hip-hop or submerged record in 2020. Just Taylor Swift‘s Folklore handled a bigger streaming amount this calendar year, at its debut week, even one of non-R&B/hip-hop along with Latin names, together with 289. 85 million flows.”

Ariana previously debuted at No. 1 with Yours Truly in 2013, followed closely by My What in 2014, in addition to Sweetener at 2018 and attacking U, Next at 2019.

Her three latest No. 1 records have come over the past two decades and 2 and-a-half months, indicating the”speediest accumulation of 3 No. 1s with a female performer in over a decade” because Miley Cyrus.

Congratulations, Ariana!

Watch the complete Best 10 within…

1. ) Ariana Grande, positions2. Trippie Redd, Pegasus3. Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars,” Aim for its Moon4. Luke CombsWhat You Watch Is What You Get5. Sam Smith, Enjoy Goes6. Juice WRLD, Legends liberally Die7. Busta Rhymes, ELE 2: The Wrath of all God8. Lil Baby, My Turn9. Queen Naija, Missunderstood10. Hamilton: An American Musical soundtrack