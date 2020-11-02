Ariana Grande Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Positions’!

Ariana Grande is on top! )

The 27-year old singer debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 together with her brand new only “rankings,” the firm shown on Monday (November 2).

Here is her fifth No. 1 to the Hot 100, stretching her album for the most No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100. The tune attracted 35.3 million U.S. flows and marketed 34,000 at this week. In Addition, it opens at No. 1 to the Streaming Music graph, No. 2 on Digital Song Revenue and No. 41 on Radio Songs.

Her prior No. 1 strikes are”thank un, following” at 2018,”7 rings” at 2019,”Stuck Together With U” together with Justin Bieber before this season along with”Rain on Me” together with Lady Gaga before this season.

She’s also the primary performer with three No. 1 Hot 100 debuts at one calendar year, and also the very first to send three tunes to No. 1 on the Hot 100 at annually as Drake at 2018, and also the first lady to do this because Rihanna and Katy Perry at 2010.

Congratulations to Ariana Grande! In case you haven’t yet, hear a brand new album of the identical name.