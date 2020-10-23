Ariana Grande celebrities as US President at politically-charged brand new music video for Positions

As Donald Trump and Joe Biden confronted at the debate, Ariana Grande occurred on the Oval Office since the new Commander in Chief for the newest music video.

The pint-sized outspoken powerhouse now blessed us with all the movie for her new tune Positions, which stars as the US President – sorry Don.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the clip reveals Grande overseeing her (mostly-female) employees as the pioneer of the free world.

Grande does not swap out of her trademark ponytail and heels because of her brand new’standing’ but will not follow at the present government’s gaze along with her love of imitation tan — but having better results.

Ariana Grande stars as US President in her new music video for Positions.

The clip also reveals the Grammy-Award winner holding press conferences, walking her dogs around the White House motives and awarding awards to US postal employees, who’ve been chased by President Trump cancel an increase in earnings before their forthcoming US election in November.

Though the movie can overshadow the tune, Positions is a easy-listening pop that range from one of music’s greatest stars and is guaranteed to dominate airwaves — and even pop culture — thanks in no small part to the politically-charged artwork.

Grande awards a trophy to a US Postal worker in her new music video.

earlier that month, Grande teased fans with the assurance of fresh music.

“I can not wait to offer u my record this past month,” she tweeted October 14.

The singer subsequently dropped the lead single and video now, together with the latter surpassing over 450,000 viewpoints in under 90 moments . )

And true to the word, Grande’s sixth studio album is due out on October 30.